Japan pledges $3.3 million to support city resilience project in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 22 2017, 2:44 pm

The government of Japan has pledged $3.3 million to support city resilience project in Afghanistan, including risk reduction, human and economic losses, and impacts, particularly the life of women and girls and vulnerable people in cities of Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif.

The Embassy of Japan in a statement said the funds will be spent through the technical assistance of UN-Habitat, and in collaboration with Independent Directorate of Local Governance/Deputy Ministry of Municipality (IDLG/DMM), Kabul Municipality, Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) and Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA).

The statement further added, the relevant documents for “The Project for City Resilience” were signed at the Embassy of Japan in Kabul on February 22, 2017 between Mr. Kenji EONOSHITA, Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Embassy of Japan to Afghanistan and Mr. Tim McNair, Country Programme Manager of UNHABITAT with the witness of H.E. Minister of MUDH Sayed Sadat Mansour Naderi, H.E. State Minister for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs Wais Ahmad Barmak, H.E. Acting Director General of IDLG/Deputy Minister of Municipality Abdul Baqi Popal, and H.E. Acting Mayor of Kabul Municipality Abdullah Habibzai.

Around 4.2 million citizens in two cities are expected to benefit through developing and implementing City Resilience Action Plan.

City resilience will be enhanced through the analysis of city risk and resilience, disaster risk reduction campaigns and improvement of critical infrastructures, such as improving canal/river bank, drainage system, and vulnerable bridges and shelters, the statement added.

According to the statement, the project also directly benefits about 54,000 people in target communities by implementing Community Resilience Action Plan which will strengthen the capacity of targeted urban communities, to prevent and reduce risk, and to prepare for disaster. Communities will enhance its resilience through community-led activities, such as disaster drills, making schools/clinics resilient to earthquake and reinforcing vulnerable housings.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS