Jamiat-e-Islami warns Afghan govt not to further challenge the party’s resilience

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 18 2017, 7:00 pm

The Jamiat-e-Islami party has issued a strong warning to the Afghan government amid rising tensions after the controversial incident in Balkh airport involving the party’s chief executive Ata Mohammad Noor and provincial council member of Balkh Asif Momand.

The party in a statement said Friday that certain circles are attempting to destabilize the relatively calm provinces and those areas under the control of the officials belonging to Jamiat-e-Islami where considerable achievements have been made, apparently pointing towards the Balkh which has been under the leadership of Noor since a long time.

The party harshly criticized the government for remaining reckless to respond the concerns of Jamiat-e-Islami regarding the conspiracies being hatched.

The statement further added that the government has not only responded to their concerns but has also failed to tackle the conspiracies besides the government has failed to consider the growing instability and crisis in the volatile regions.

Jamiat-e-Islami called on the government to refrain from further challenging of the party’s patience and resilience and control those hatching plots to destabilize the peaceful areas of the country.

The incident in Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi international airport took place late on Mondaynight during the arrest of Asif Momand, a member of the provincial council of Balkh province.

Momand was arrested late on Monday night in Balkh international airport days after he had accused Ata Mohammad Noor of being involved in massive corruption and there are reports that he was held into the custody by forces belonging to Balkh governor.

Noor had earlier harshly criticized the national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar and the national directorate of security chief Mohammad Stanikzai after the clashes and accused the two top security officials of hatching conspiracies to destabilize the northern Balkh province.

Noor said Balkh has been among the relatively calm and peaceful provinces and conspiracies involving plans and projects to destabilize the province should be refrained from.

