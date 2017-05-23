Jamiat-e-Islami eyes major role in Afghan presidential elections

By Khaama Press - Tue May 23 2017, 12:23 pm

The Jamiat-e-Islami of Afghanistan led by Salahuddin Rabbani and Ata Mohammad Noor eyes major role in the next presidential elections of Afghanistan by expanding the leadership council of the party.

Speaking during a gathering in Kabul, Rabbani said the party will have a presence in the next presidential elections.

Rabbani further added that temporary leadership council of the party has expanded and is now having more than 60 members, which was previously having only 9 members.

Emphasizing on pluralism as key principle of the party, Rabbani said Jamiat-e-Islami is home to all Afghans and anyone can become a member of it.

This comes as the provincial governor of the northern Balkh province Ata Mohammad Noor has said he will soon decided regarding his resignation as the governor of the province.

Noor described the motive behind his likely decision as the major political activities he has eyed for the future, including the upcoming elections.

Speaking a ceremony in Mazar-e-Sharif city on the eve of Nowruz on 21st March in Mazar-e-Shari city, Noor thanked President Mohammad Ashraf Ghan for trusting him to once again assume charge as the governor of Balkh.

However, he said he has intentions to step into major political activities, emphasizing that the decision regarding his resignation will be taken once consulting with the elders, his political allies, and others close to him.

