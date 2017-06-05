Jamiat-e-Islami demands removal of top security officials including Hanif Atmar

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 05 2017, 12:48 pm

The Jamiat-e-Islami party of Afghanistan led by the acting foreign minister Salahuddib Rabbani and Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor has demanded the removal of the top security officials, including the National Security Adviser Mohamad Hanif Atmar.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul today, Rabbani said the recent attacks in Kabul and other key provinces show that the security institutions have failed to ensure security for the Afghan people.

He also claimed that certain circles within the government have links with the insurgent groups as he pointed towards the violent incidents during the protests in Kabul on Friday and the recent suspicious attacks in Kabul city.

The persistent deadlock among the top government officials following the violent protests in Kabul and recent deadly attacks came as the Afghan government is expecting to host a major summit in the capital on Tuesday.

The observers are believing that the recent deadly attacks including the Wednesday bombing in the capital are aimed at sabotaging the efforts by the government.

The Afghan intelligence department has already blamed the regional spy agencies for the recent attacks, claims which further fueled the speculations that certain regional states are using terrorism as a tool to implement their strategies, mainly to sabotage the Kabul conference.

According to the observers, the Afghan government will likely demand the participants of the Kabul Process summit to increase pressures on Pakistan to refrain from supporting the anti-Afghan government groups, specifically the Haqqani terrorist network which is blamed for the largest attacks in the country.

