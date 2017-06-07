Jalaluddin Haqqani’s group suffer casualties in latest Taliban infighting

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 07 2017, 10:33 am

Militants belonging to the Jalaluddin Haqqani’s faction of the Taliban suffered casualties in the latest infighting between the Taliban insurgents in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said clashes broke out between the Taliban insurgents in Bati Kot district late on Monday night.

The statement further added that one Taliban insurgent was killed during the clashes and at least two others were wounded.

The militants killed or wounded during the clashes belong to the Jalaluddin Haqqani group, the statement added, citing the preliminary information received by the government regarding the incident.

A number of the Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded during an infighting among the militants of the group in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Sunday night in Chora district.

