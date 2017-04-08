Jalalabad-Torkham highway second line to be completed in 6 months

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 08 2017, 3:39 pm

The second line of the main highway linking the eastern Jalalabad city to Torkham will be completed in six months.

According to the local officials in Nangarhar, the two thirds of the second line have been completed and the last phase will be completed in six months.

The provincial public works director Zabit Khan Mangal said efforts are underway to remove the main barriers along the second line of the highway to pave the way for the work to be started on its third and final phase.

He said the barriers are available between Eidgah mosque to Samar Khel area which are also created problems to the traffic.

Mangal further added that the cement wall located near the Afghan army base will be removed first and eventually the barriers established near airbase will also be removed.

He predicted that the main works on the third and final phase of the second will be completed in four months.

According to Mangal, the greenery work and erection of the light pillars will also be done along the highway.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS