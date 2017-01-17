Istanbul nightclub attack suspect trained in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 17 2017, 1:39 pm

The main suspect involved in a deadly attack on a nightclub in Istanbul had received training in Afghanistan, it has been reported.

The city’s governor Vasip Sahin informed regarding the latest development after the apprehension of the suspect who was earlier identified as AbdulKadir Mashripov.

The suspect was arrested during an operation late on Monday night with the security sources saying Mashripov is a member of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) also known as Daesh.

The sources further added that Mashripov was captured during a police operation on a residence in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district.

The incident in Reina nightclub took place on the new year’s eve when the attacker started indiscriminate firing, leaving at least 39 people dead.

A police officer was also among those killed and around 69 others sustained injuries in the attack.

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been expressing concerns that the foreign insurgents have shifted to Afghanistan operating under the so-called ISIS Khurasan Caliphate in the remote parts of the country.

The officials had earlier said that the foreign insurgents included Pakistani fighter and residents of the Central Asian states as they eye to benefit from the opium trade in the country and subsequently expand their foothold in the region.

