Ismail Khan warns of massive fraud in upcoming Afghan elections

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 01 2017, 3:27 pm

A prominent former Jihadi leader in western Herat province of Afghanistan Ismail Khan has warned of massive elections in the upcoming elections, insisting that the people of Afghanistan has not more trust on the current government.

Speaking during a gathering in Herat in province, Khan said the current government has been imposed on the Afghan people.

Khan went on to claim that in such a situation the people of Afghanistan will not participate in the elections and the ballot boxes will be filled in favor of a particular person.

The provincial governor of northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Ata Mohammad Noor had also participated in the gathering.

He said efforts are underway to interfere in the upcoming elections and urged the government to take immediate steps to change the formation of the elections commission and bring necessary reforms.

Noor further added that they cannot expect transparency in the elections if the government and the elections commission continue to their work with a similar approach they have adopted now.

He said immediate steps should be taken and the people should decide to force the government for reforms otherwise it would be better that the government collapse.

