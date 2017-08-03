Ismail Khan warns of crisis after deadly mosque bombing in West of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 03 2017, 9:49 am

The former Jihadi leader Mohammad Ismail Khan has warned regarding deteriorating security situation and possible outbreak of a security crisis after a deadly bombing on a mosque in western Herat city of Afghanistan.

Speaking during a gathering in his residence on Wednesday, Khan criticized the government for its failure to ensure security and maintain control of the districts.

Strongly condemning the attack on Jawadia mosque in the city, Khan warned that the new coalitions being formed will have a negative impact and could even result to the collapse of the government and lead to a civil war if the government did not take immediate steps to control the situation.

This comes as at least 29 people were killed and nearly 70 others were wounded after a group of suicide bombers stormed a mosque in Herat city late on Tuesday night.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing on a Shi’ite mosque in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

The terror group issued a statement late on Wednesday claiming that the attack on Jawadia mosque was carried out by two of their suicide bombers identified as Umair Asim and Tayyeb Al-Khurasani.

ISIS claimed that around 50 people were killed in the attack and more than 80 others were wounded in the attack which was carried out using automatic rifles, hand grenades, and suicide bombing vests.

