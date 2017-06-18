Islamabad says two Pakistani diplomats have gone missing in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 18 2017, 11:37 am

The Pakistani officials have claimed that the two diplomats of the country have gone missing in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan in a statement said “Two officials of our Consulate General Jalalabad are missing since 16th June 2017 while commuting to Pakistan by road. The matter has been raised with the relevant Afghan authorities for their safety and recovery, at the earliest.”

The statement further added that the Afghan authorities have informed that all efforts were in hand to probe the incident and three distinct investigating groups have been constituted to ensure safe recovery of the officials.

“Pakistan has requested the Afghan Government that all efforts may be made to ensure early recovery of our officials and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” the statement said, adding that “We are in constant touch with the Afghan authorities.”

It is yet not clear if the two diplomats have been kidnapped and no group or individual has so far not commented regarding the missing of the two individuals so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

