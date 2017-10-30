Islamabad demanded from US to cut India’s role in Afghanistan: Official

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 30 2017, 2:11 pm

Islamabad has demanded from the United States to cut India’s role in Afghanistan, alleging that the country is involved in destructive activities inside Pakistan using the Afghan soil, it has been reported.

According to the Pakistani officials privy of the conversation between the Pakistani and US officials, Washington in response to Islamabad’s demand has said that New Delhi is involved in economic development in Afghanistan only.

The officials further added that the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tried to convince top Pakistani civilian and military leadership that his country’s quest for India’s role in Afghanistan was limited to economic activities only, according to the Daily Times newspaper.

However, the Pakistani official told the paper that “We demanded the US cut India’s role in Afghanistan. We believe the US move to strengthen Indian strategic role in Afghanistan aims at countering China. US-India -Afghanistan nexus is aimed at countering China.”

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Islamabad last week to meet with the Pakistani officials to discuss the recent political developments.

The meeting was organized almost two months after President Donald Trump announced his administration’s policy for South Asia and Afghanistan.

The trip by Tillerson was made amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Washington as the country is accused of harboring the terrorist groups fighting in Afghanistan.

“The Secretary reiterated President Trump’s message that Pakistan must increase its efforts to eradicate militants and terrorists operating within the country,” the Department of State said in a statement.

The statement further added “To address those concerns, the Secretary outlined the United States’ new South Asia Strategy and the vital role that Pakistan can play in working with the United States and others to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan that can bring stability and security to the region.”

