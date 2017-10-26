Islamabad believes Afghan situation to improve if US accepts its defeat

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 26 2017, 5:24 pm

The Pakistani officials have said there will only be room for improvement if Washingtn accepts their defeats, failures in Afghanistan, apparently lobbying for a change in the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

The country’s foreign affairs minister khawaja Asif told the Senate on Wednesday that “There will only be room for improvement if Washington accepts their defeat, their failures in Afghanistan,” according to local media reports.

“They are not ready to accept this,” he was quoted as saying by the local The Dawn News.

Asif further added that the talks held between Pakistani and American delegations a day earlier, asserted that Islamabad will co-operate with Washington in the ‘war on terror’ but without compromising its own sovereignty.

In the meantime, reports indicate that the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has handed over a list of around 75 terrorists which Washington believes use the Pakistani soil for the terrorist related activities.

According to the reports, the list also includes names of the Taliban leaders as well as the notorious Haqqani terrorist network.

This comes as the Afghan and US officials have long been insisting that the leadership councils of the Taliban and its associate Haqqani network are based in the key cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar and Quetta.

However, the Pakistani officials reject the claims by the officials of the two countries and insist that the country has take actions against all terror groups.

