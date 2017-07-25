ISIS used funeral participants as human shield to attack Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 25 2017, 12:00 pm

A probe into the deadly operations against the ISIS terrorists in eastern Nangarhar province has confirmed the civilian casualties besides scores of ISIS insurgents were killed or wounded.

The probe team was found after reports emerged that several civilians sustained casualties in the raid conducted in Haska Mina district.

According to the findings of the probe team, the ISIS militants had taken shelter inside a house where a funeral ceremony was held, taking scores of civilians as hostages and using them as human shields.

The members of the probe team said the ISIS insurgents immediately launched an attack on the security personnel after hostage takings, prompting the security personnel to respond to the fire with the support of airpower.

At least 25 ISIS militants were killed and 15 others were wounded in the operation that lasted for several hours.

The provincial government in a statement said the probe team included high level government officials including officials from the 4th brigade of the army, police commandment, intelligence directorate and other related government institutions.

In the meantime, the local residents reaffirmed their support to the security personnel and institutions in their fight against the militants of the terror group in this province, the probe team members said.

