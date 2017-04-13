ISIS terror group’s main shadow judge killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 13 2017, 1:44 pm

The main shadow judge of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed during an operation in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army in a statement said Mullah Salah was killed along with scores of other militants during the ongoing Hamza military operations.

The statement further added that Mullah Salah was among the 4 key ISIS leaders and 44 insurgents killed during the operations.

The three other ISIS leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Yar Habib the brother of Hafiz Saeed, and Sediqyar and Ahmad, the two key leaders in charge of the training of the terror group in Nangarhar.

The provincial police commandment in Nangarhar in a statement said at least 44 ISIS militants including four key leaders of the group were killed during the air and ground operations conducted in the framework of Hamza operations.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan are conducting regular operations to suppress the insurgency led by ISIS militants and other insurgent groups including Taliban.

