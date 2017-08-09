ISIS suicide bombers blown up by own explosives in Kunar province

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 09 2017, 1:40 pm

At least two militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an explosion in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the East said the incident took place in the vicinity of Marwara district late on Tuesday.

The Silab Corps officials said the militants were busy planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which went off prematurely, leaving both the militants dead.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent and terrorist groups frequently use explosives materials for the roadside bombings and car bombings to target the government staff and security personnel.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides such bombings incur casualties to the security personnel and in some cases the Taliban militants themselves are killed or wounded.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in its latest reported highlighted that 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were killed or injured by anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

