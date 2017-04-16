ISIS suicide bombers and car bomb eliminated in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 16 2017, 2:38 pm

Two suicide bombers and a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) were eliminated in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the suicide bombers were looking to target the police commandment of Achin district.

The suicide bombers and the VBIED were eliminated in an airstrike conducted by the US forces based in Afghanistan, the police commandment said.

It also added that the local residents and security personnel did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as the Afghan forces conducted counter-terrorism operations in the restive districts of Nangarhar under the Hamza operations launched nearly two weeks ago.

The United States on Thursday launched a major airstrike against the terror group using the Mother of All Bombs, GBU-43 bomb to destroy the tunnels network and other hideouts of the terror group in Achin district.

The provincial government said Saturday that 94 ISIS militants including four leaders of the terror group were killed in the airstrike and no casualties were incurred to the local residents.

