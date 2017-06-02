ISIS suicide attacks plan foiled in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 02 2017, 10:00 am

The Afghan security forces have foiled a plan by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group to carried out a series of suicide attacks in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the group had plans to carry out suicide attacks on key governmental, security, and political establishments in this province.

Khogyani further added that a member of the ISIS terrorist group identified as Alef Gul was looking to transfer suicide bombers from Haska Mina district to Jalalabad city for the attacks.

According to Khogyani, Gul, originally a resident of Kot district, was arrested as he was attempting to transport four suicide bombing vests from Hafiz Kodi’s house in Bati Kot district to Haska Mina so that the suicide bombers could be equipped and transferred to Jalalabd city to execute the plan.

He also added that Gul was arrested during a joint operation of the Afghan intelligence and army soldiers in Kot district and the suicide bombing vests were confiscated from the vehicle belonging to him.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations to eliminate the militants affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group in Nangarhar province.

