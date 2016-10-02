ISIS suicide attack foiled in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 02 2016, 11:56 am

A suicide attack plot by the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was foiled by the Afghan intelligence operatives in Jalalabad city.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said a suicide bomber of the group identified as Jamil-ur-Rehman son of Syed Alam was arrested before he manage to carry out the attack in a crowded part of the city.

A statement by NDS said the suicide bomber was arrested from Hade Kabul area of the city.

The statement further added that Rehman was involved in various other terrorist activities before he plan to carry out a suicide attack in Jalalabad.

He joined ISIS terrorist group four months ago and was involved in various terrorist activities in Achin district of Nangarhar which is a stronghold of the terror group.

The loyalists of ISIS have not commented regarding the report so far.

The latest attempt by ISIS loyalists to carry out a suicide attack in Jalalabad city comes as the group has suffered major losses during the recent months in Nangarhar.

The Afghan security forces as well as the US forces in Afghanistan are conducting regular attacks on the loyalists of the terror group in the restive districts of Nangarhar, including Achin and Kot.

The operations against the terror group were stepped up amid fears the terror group is attempting expand foohold in the country by establishing a regional operational base.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS