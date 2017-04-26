ISIS suffer heavy casualties in Zabul province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 26 2017, 3:54 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot militants in Afghanistan suffered heavy casualties during an operation in southern Zabul province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said the militants were targeted during a night operation in Khak-e-Afghan district of Zabul.

He said several ISIS militants including foreign insurgents had gathered in the house of the ISIS leader Khalid Akhundzada when they were targeted by the Special Forces.

Gen. Waziri further added that the ISIS leader Akhundzada was arrested with his nephew and three militants Uzbekistan.

According to Waziri, the other nephew of Akhundzada was killed along with ISIS commanders and four militants.

He said several weapons and ammunition belonging to the terror group were also destroyed during the operation.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and other militants including ISIS loyalists are actively operating.

This comes as a senior commander of the terror group identified as Gul Agha was killed during a similar operation in this province earlier last month.

The operations in Zabul have increased after the local residents and tribal elders recently met with the government officials in Kabul to convey their concerns regarding the growing activities of ISIS in some restive districts of the province.

