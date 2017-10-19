ISIS suffer heavy casualties in latest US airstrikes in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 19 2017, 11:21 am

Militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered heavy casualties in the latest airstrikes conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said Wednesday that the latest airstrikes were carried out in the past 24 hours in Nazian and Achin districts of the province.

The statement further added that 23 ISIS militants were killed in total in the airstrikes and another militant was wounded.

The first airstrike was carried out using the unmanned aerial vehicles in Bandar Dara area of Achin district earlier today, leaving at least 11 militants dead, the statement said.

The police commandment said the second airstrike was carried out in Abdal Khola area of Nazian district few hours later, leaving at least 12 militants dead and another one wounded.

Several weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also destroyed in the airstrikes, the police commandment said, adding that the local residents did not suffer any casualties.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

