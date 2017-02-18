ISIS suffer heavy casualties in latest operations of Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 18 2017, 1:32 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered heavy casualties in latest operations conducted as part of the Shaheen-25 offensive.

The operations were conducted in eastern Nangarhar province where the offensive was launched nearly three weeks ago.

The provincial police commandment said at least 34 militants were killed, 16 were wounded and around 7 others were arrested during the operations.

The operations were conducted with the support of the Air Force in Haska Mina district.

According to the provincial police commandment, the majority of those killed during the operations are foreigners but no further details were given regarding their identities.

The local officials had earlier said that the Pakistani, Chechen, Uzbek, Arab, and militants from the other countries are forming the majority of the ISIS loyalists in Afghanistan.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Shaheen-25 offensive was launched in line with the approval of the national security council to suppress the growing activities of ISIS loyalists in eastern Nangarhar province.

