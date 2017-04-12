ISIS suffer heavy casualties in East of Afghanistan, 49 killed in latest operations

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 12 2017, 2:05 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot militants suffered heavy casualties in Eat of Afghanistan during the latest counter-terrorism operations.

The provincial government in a statement said at least forty nine militants including three commanders of the group were killed during the past 24 hours.

The statement further added that the militants suffered the casualties during the Hamza operations being conducted in the vicinity of Achin district.

The operations were conducted with the support of the airpower as the Afghan security forces continued to their clearance operations in this district, the statement said.

Several weapons and other military kits including explosives were also destroyed during the operations.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan are conducting regular operations to suppress the insurgency led by ISIS militants and other insurgent groups including Taliban.

The increased raids by US forces follow a broader role granted to them by the Obama administration earlier last year, a step which was taken amid concerns that the ISIS affiliates are attempting to expand foothold in Afghanistan and turn Nangarhar into their regional operational base.

