ISIS suffer heavy casualties in East of Afghanistan, 44 including foreigners killed

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 07 2017, 12:19 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered heavy casualties during the ongoing military operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the militants were killed during the airstrikes conducted in Kot district as the Afghan ground forces are busy in clearance and counter-terrorism operations against the terror group.

The statement further added that several foreign insurgents are among those killed in the airstrikes.

The local residents and security personnel did not suffer any casualties during the airstrikes, the provincial government added.

In the meantime, the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan army said at least 15 insurgents of the group were killed during the separate airstrikes conducted in Achin district.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS