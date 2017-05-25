ISIS suffer heavy casualties in Afghan forces operations in Chaparhar

By Khaama Press - Thu May 25 2017, 12:39 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan have suffered heavy casualties during the Afghan forces joint operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in East of Afghanistan said at least 14 ISIS affiliates were killed during the operations.

The source further added that 19 militants of the terror group were also wounded during the operations.

The operations were jointly conducted by the Afghan army, Afghan police, border police, and public order police forces in Chaparhar district, the 201st Silab Corps added.

The provincial government in a statement also confirmed the casualties toll of the ISIS terrorists during the operations.

The statement further added that the local residents and security personnel did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The Hamza operations were launched more than one month ago in response to the growing threats posed by ISIS loyalists in Nangarhar province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

