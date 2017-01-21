ISIS still posing serious threats to Afghanistan: Sediqi

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 21 2017, 8:31 pm

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group still pose serious threats to Afghanistan, a Ministry of Interior (MoI) official said Saturday.

MoI spokesman Sediq Sediqi told reporters in Kabul that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) continue to maintain pressure on the loyalists of the terror group in East of Afghanistan.

Sediqi further added that ISIS loyalists have managed to harm the residents of Nangarhar province.

He said the Afghan forces continue to suppress the loyalists of the terror group in Nangarhar provinces, specifically in Achin, Kot, and Deh Bala districts.

According to Sediqi, more operations have been conducted to prevent ISIS loyalists expand foothold in Nangarhar districts and other provinces.

The latest remarks by Sediqi came as the loyalists of the terror group received major blows during the recent months in Nangarhar, particularly during the operations of the Afghan and US forces

The US forces continue to carry out airstrikes targeting ISIS militants as the Afghan forces are busy conducting ground operations as well as air raids.

