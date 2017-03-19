ISIS spy chief Taj Gul arrested in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 19 2017, 11:00 am

The spy chief of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot in Afghanistan has been arrested by the security forces.

The provincial police commandment in Nangarhar said Taj Gul was arrested during an operation conducted in Haska Mina district.

The Afghan National Police (ANP) Special Forces also arrested another suspect having links with the terror group and a pistol, three mobile phones, and a laptop were confiscated.

In the meantime, at least three militants were wounded after attacking some check posts in Pacher Agam district, the police commandment said, adding that the local residents and security forces did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in the restive districts of Nangarhar under the Shaheen-25 operations launched several weeks ago.

The operations are being conducted with the support of the US forces based in Afghanistan who are providing close-air support under a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year to target the terrorist groups in the country.

