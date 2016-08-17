ISIS shadow governor arrested in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 17 2016, 10:15 am

The shadow governor of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has been arrested in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, Baz Mohammad, the ISIS shadow governor of the terror group designated for Jawzjan province, was arrested as he was attempting to expand the activities of the terror group in northern provinces.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Mohammad Reza Ghafoori confirmed that Baz Mohammad had recently traveled to Jawzjan and was seeking to recruit fighters from the province.

This is not the first time reports have emerged from the North of the country regarding the attempts by the terror group to expand foothold in the northern provinces.

The Afghan forces confronted the loyalits of the terror group for the first time in northern Balkh province.

The acting provincial governor Ata Mohammad who was leading clearance operations in Balkh province earlier in March said the loyalists of the terror group were confronted during the operations in Koshindeh and Zareh districts.

Noor said the militants were looking to start their operations from the mountainous terrai of Tanj and move towards the provincial capital city, Mazar-e-Sharif and their strategy was to move further towards Sholgara and then into Samangan and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

