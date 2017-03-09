ISIS release pictures of terrorists involved in Kabul military hospital attack

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 09 2017, 10:24 am

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group released the pictures of the terrorists who were involved in a deadly coordinated attack on Kabul’s main military hospital.

The pictures circulated on social media purportedly show the militants are equipped with suicide bombing vests and belts.

The loyalists of the terror group have released the pictures via its media wing, the Amaq news.

The attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital was launched around 9 am local time after one of the militants detonated his explosives near the hospital.

The remaining militants started clashes with the security forces that lasted until later on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) officials said at least thirty people were killed and around 50 others were wounded in the attack.

MoD spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri confirmed the casualties toll.

According to the officials, the militants had disguised themselves in health workers uniforms to penetrate inside the hospital and indiscriminately open fire on the workers and the patients.

The Taliban group initially rejected their role in the attack and said the group had no plan to carry out an attack on any hospital.

