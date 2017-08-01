ISIS release photo of suicide bombers who attacked Iraq embassy in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 01 2017, 9:26 am

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS-Khurasan, released the picture of the two suicide bombers who attacked the embassy of Iraq in Kabul on Monday.

The photo purportedly shows two young men who carried out the suicide attack on the Iraqi embassy.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Najib Danish told reporters that the attack was launched by two suicide bombers at around 11 am local time.

He said at least two local workers of the embassy were killed and two others belonging to the national police and police special forces were wounded in the attack.

Danish further added that the security forces arrived in the area immediately after the attack was launched and evacuated the Iraqi ambassador, his deputy, and diplomats of the embassy.

According to Danish the attack was ended after the Afghan security forces eliminated all the remaining attackers during the gun battle.

Yesterday’s attack on embassy of Iraq was the second attack carried out by the anti-government armed militant groups in the past one week which followed the deadly car bombing that left at least 24 dead and 42 others wounded last week.

The Taliban group had claimed responsibility behind last week’s deadly suicide bombing in Kabul city.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS