ISIS radio station destroyed, 34 militants killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon May 08 2017, 2:53 pm

A radio station airing propaganda in the favor of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was destroyed during an operation in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said “In past 24 hours, 34 Daesh terrorists killed and a radio station run by Daesh terrorists destroyed after Afghan Air Forces targeted militants’ hideouts in the Naziyan and Achin districts of eastern Nangarhar province.”

The statement further added that the station was broadcasting illegally across Nangarhar, spreading the group’s extremist messages and issuing threats to the people and governmental staffs.

“The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have stepped up Counter-Terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the terror groups,” the statement added.

This is not the first the radio station of ISIS loyalists has been destroyed during the counter-terrorism operations in Nangarhar province.

A radio station of the terror group was destroyed in a similar operation conducted in Nangarhar province in mid-July last year.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS