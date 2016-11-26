ISIS plans to deploy 200 families in each district by disguising as refugees: Qadir

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 26 2016, 8:47 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group plans to deploy at least 200 families in each district by disguising them as refugees, an Afghan lawmaker said Saturday.

Zahir Qadir, Deputy House Speaker, Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, said at least 1000 families belonging to the loyalists of the terror group in each district, warning that the control of the situation would become difficult if they managed to deploy the families in the districts.

He was speaking during a general session of the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga today.

Without elaborating further regarding his claim and the sources from which he got the information, Qadir criticized the government for remaining reckless in this regard.

Qadir further added that his information shows the loyalists of the terror group are planning to purchase land for the families.

This comes as Qadir earlier warned that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to establish the Khurasan Caliphate in Afghanistan and are busy expanding their presence in some of the difficult terrains of the country.

Speaking during a session of the parliament late last month, Qadir warned that the group will become successful in establishing the caliphate if they managed to seize control of Tora Bora in Nangarhar.

He said the loyalists of the terror group have managed to take control of a strategic area in Pacher Agam district.

According to Qadir, the area is a few hundred meters away from Tora Bora and the loyalists of the terror group will become successful if their attempts if they managed to expand foothold in Tora Bora.

He also claimed that helicopters are air dropping supplies including food and mineral water to the loyalists of the terror group in the areas under their control.

The remarks by Qadir came as the top US commander in Afghanistan earlier said the loyalists of the terrorist group are attempting to establish a caliphate inside Afghanistan.

