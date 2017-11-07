ISIS military in charge killed in US drone strike in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 07 2017, 2:59 pm

The military in charge of the ISIS terrorist group was killed in US drone strike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the US forces conducted airstrike in Nazian district of Nangarhar on Monday, leaving at least two militants dead.

The statement further added that the military in charge of the terror group identified as Mawlavi Hashim Orakzai was also among those killed.

The airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Dowa Khola area of the district, the statement said, adding that no civilian or security personnel was harmed in the airstrike.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as least seven militants affiliated with the terror group were killed in a similar operation in Nangarhar province on Sunday.

According to the local officials, the airstrikes were carried out in the past 24 hours in the vicinity of Achin district.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said Monday that the fighter planes targeted the ISIS hideouts in three different parts of the district on Sunday, leaving at least seven militants dead.

The statement further added that the militants were targeted in Abdul Khel, Sara Ghondi, and Malkand areas.

