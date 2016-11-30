ISIS militants suffer heavy casualties in Afghan forces operations

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 30 2016, 10:19 am

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered heavy casualties during the ongoing operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the militants suffered casualties during the operations in Pacher Agam district as the Afghan forces raided the hideouts of the terror group in Kargar Khel, Azar Khel, and Musa Khel areas.

The provincial security officials further added that the dead bodies of at least 8 of the militants were left in the area besides several weapons were confiscated by the Afghan forces.

This comes as the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday at least 25 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the joint military operations of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said “Afghan National Defense and Security Forces launched a joint clearance operation in the Pachiragam district of eastern Nangarhar province.”

The statement further added “As a result of this joint operation, 21 Daesh terrorists were killed and 11 other Daesh terrorists were wounded.”

The clearance operation still continues in insecure villages of Pachiragam district, MoI said, adding that four Daesh terrorists were killed during an air raid in the Ghazi Khil village, Pachiragam district of eastern Nangarhar province.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

