ISIS militants suffer casualties in US drone strike in Kunar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 30 2017, 2:34 pm

The militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, suffered casualties in a drone strike conducted in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the airstrike was carried out late on Thursday in the vicinity of Manogi district.

Provincial police spokesman Faridullah Dehqan said the US forces based in Afghanistan conducted an airstrike using unmanned aerial vehicle, targeting the ISIS militants in Manogi district.

Dehqan further added that the information they have received indicates that three ISIS loyalists were killed and another one was wounded in the airstrike.

He said the local residents have not suffered any casualties in the airstrike.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the US forces based in Afghanistan have stepped up airstrikes against the anti-government armed militants in Afghanistan.

The airstrikes were increased particularly after the former US administration granted broader role to the US forces to resume counter-terrorism operations, a step that was taken after growing instability in the country, mainly due to the insurgency led by the Taliban and ISIS militants.

