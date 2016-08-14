ISIS militants suffer casualties in US drone strike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 14 2016, 12:18 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered casualties in the latest airstrike carried out by the US forces in Afghanistan.

The provincial police department in Nangarhar province confirmed that the loyalists of the terror group were targeted late on Saturday evening in Achin district.

The militants were targeted in Pekha area of Achin district leaving at least two of them dead, the provincial police said, adding that the local residents and the security forces did not suffer any casualties in the raid.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are regularly targeting the loyalists of the terror group in eastern Nangarhar province by conducting strikes.

The persistent raids by US forces come as the Afghan forces are engaged in a major operation to eliminate the loyalists of the terror group from Nangarhar.

The ISIS loyalists suffered a major blow late last month after their group leader were targeted in a drone strike in Nangarhar province.

The US Department of Defense confirmed that Hafiz Saeed Khan was killed in the airstrike.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS