ISIS militants suffer casualties in US airstrikes in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 07 2017, 12:01 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered casualties in a series of airstrikes carried out by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial police commandment said the airstrikes were carried out on Monday, targeting the militants in Haska Mina district.

The militants were targeted with the unmanned aerial vehicle in Charzoi and Nari Obo areas.

According to the police commandment, at least two militants were killed and three others were wounded in the airstrikes.

Several weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also destroyed in the airstrikes, the police commandment added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

