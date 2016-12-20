ISIS militants suffer casualties in US airstrike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 20 2016, 9:38 am

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered casualties in US airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials in Nangarhar, the airstrike was conducted in Haska Mina district, targeting the militants of the terror group in Nari Oba area.

The officials further added that 8 loyalists of the terror group were killed and at least two others were wounded.

According to the officials, the US forces used unmanned aerial vehicle to carry out the airstrike which did not incur any casualties to the local residents.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes a local leader of the Taliban group was killed along with another militant accompanying him in Chaparhar district.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS