ISIS militants execute three of their comrades in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 23 2017, 3:20 pm

The ISIS militants have executed three of their comrades in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan, the local government officials said.

The incident has taken place in the vicinity of Qosh Tapa district of Jawzjan where the militants loyal to ISIS terrorist group are actively operating.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Mohammad Reza Ghafoori confirmed the incident and said the militants were apparently executed after they were accused of having links with the government.

He said the dead bodies of the slain militants were recovered from Alamlek village in Qosh Tapa district.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The security situation in Jawzjan province has started to deteriorate during the recent years with the rampant insurgency led both the Taliban and ISIS militants.

The ISIS militants executed at least three civilians in this province nearly four months ago, accusing them of supporting the government.

At least 52 farmers were abducted by the militants believed to having links with the ISIS terrorist group in mid-February this year.

At least six employees of the International Committee of Red Cross were also shot dead by militants in this province during the same month.

Local officials said the ICRC employees were shot dead by ISIS loyalists and at least two of them were kidnapped.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS