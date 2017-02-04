ISIS militants, ALP forces suffer casualties in Nangarhar clash

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 04 2017, 11:37 am

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group and Afghan Local Police (ALP) forces suffered casualties in the latest clash between the two sides in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the local government officials, the ISIS loyalists launched an attack on ALP check posts in Kot district late on Thursday night.

An official in Kot district confirmed the incident and said 12 ISIS loyalists and 5 ALP troops were killed during the clash.

The official speaking on the condition of anonymity said the ISIS loyalists are foreigners and their dead bodies were left in the area until mid-Friday.

The provincial police commandment in a statement confirmed the incident and said the clash between the two sides lasted for several hours until ISIS loyalists were forced to retreat.

The statement further added that another ISIS militant was killed in a drone strike conducted by the foreign forces in Haska Mina district.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the incident so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some of its remote districts during the recent years.

