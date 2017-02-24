ISIS militant shot dead before attacking Afghan forces in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Fri Feb 24 2017, 9:47 am

A militant affiliated with the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed before attacking the Afghan forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial police commandment said the incident took place in Abdul Khel area of Achin district as the Afghan forces were busy checking the traffic in a check post.

The ISIS militant attempted to open fire on the security forces after coming out of a vehicle but was shot dead by the security forces, the local officials said.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting the Shaheen-25 clearance operations to root out the presence of the loyalists of the terror group from the restive Nangarhar province.

The local officials said Thursday at least 18 foreign insurgents belonging to ISIS terrorist group were killed in a series of air and ground operations in this province in the past 24 hours.

The operations against the terror group was launched amid concerns that attempts are being to turn the province into a regional operational base to expand their activities and insurgency in the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS