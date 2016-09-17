ISIS militant killed in Kunar airstrike, MoD says

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 17 2016, 6:47 pm

A militant loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed in an airstrike conducted in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan. (Photo: 438th Air Expeditionary Wing)

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in Wataput district but did not elaborate further regarding the raid.

It is yet not clear if the airstrike was carried out by the Afghan Air Force or the US forces based in Afghanistan.

Earlier, at least 8 loyalists of the terror group were killed in a similar airstrike conducted in Shegal district of Kunar province.

The loyalists of ISIS terrorist group were mainly operating in eastern Nangarhar province but recent reports suggest the terror group is attempting to expand foothold in other parts of the country, including Kunar and Nuristan which lies near the Durand Line along the tribal regions of Pakistan.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched a major operation in Nangarhar to suppress the activities of ISIS loyalists in mid-July this year.

The US forces also provided support to the Afghan forces during the operation conducted in Kot, Achin and parts of the province where ISIS loyalists were conducting insurgency.

The US forces resumed operations against ISIS loyalists after the Obama administration granted them broader role to combat the terror groups in Afghanistan.

