ISIS media official killed in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan: Gen. Nicholson

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 17 2017, 9:21 am

The media official of the ISIS Khurasan, the offshoot of the ISIL in Afghanistan, was killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan earlier this month, the commander of the US forces and NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, General John Nicholson has said.

According to a statement by U.S. Forces-Afghanistan “U.S. Forces-Afghanistan has confirmed the death of the ISIS-K senior director of media production, Jawad Khan. Khan was killed in an airstrike in Achin, Nangarhar Province on June 3, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan this year.”

“His death will disrupt the ISIS-K network, degrade their recruitment process and hinder their attempts to conduct International operations,” said Gen. John Nicholson, commander, US Forces-Afghanistan. “There is no safe haven for ISIS-K in Afghanistan. With our Afghan partners we will continue to aggressively target ISIS-K and defeat them.”

The statement further added that Khan served as the senior ISIS commander in the Khorasan branch of the group. The removal of Khan will deprive the group of an experienced media production director and skilled propagandist. This strike also destroyed a major ISIS-K media production hub and disrupts their connections to ISIS main in Syria.

In the past 10 months, Afghan and U.S. counter-terrorism forces have eliminated several key ISIS-leaders including the ISIS-K Emir, Hafiz Sayed and his successor, Abdul Hasib, the statement said, adding that “There were no civilian casualties associated with this strike. U.S. and Afghan forces take every precaution to avoid civilian casualties with every operation, and will not relent in the pursuit of terrorists who seek to harm the innocent citizens of Afghanistan.”

