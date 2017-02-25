ISIS may develop regional power base in Northwest of Afghanistan: ISW

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 25 2017, 10:43 am

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group may develop a regional power base in northwestern Afghanistan, the Institute for the Study of War has said in a report, citing the recent activities by the terror group northern parts of the country.

The institute particularly pointed towards the recent killing of ICRC workers and abduction of some of their workers in northern Jawzjan province.

According to ISW, the loyalists of the terror group may particularly use the opportunity provided to them with the absence of the Junbish-e-Millie fighters led by the Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum.

“ ISIS’s expansion in the region comes as First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, who maintains significant influence in the North through his Junbish Militia, remains confined to his home surrounded by his militia in Kabul City following a scandal involving the alleged assault of former Jowzjan Provincial Governor Ahmad Eschi in November 2016 by his bodyguards,” the US-based think tank said in a report.

The report further added that “The lack of reported Junbish militia action to combat ISIS-linked militants in Northern Afghanistan may represent the absence of Junbish militias. Alternatively, Dostum may be sanctioning the expansion of ISIS in the region in order to demonstrate his significance to Afghan security in an attempt to relieve the political pressure to prosecute him for the alleged assault.”

“Meanwhile, the ANSF is currently undergoing a U.S.-led force regeneration process during their 2016-2017 winter campaign. The Afghan National Unity Government has historically relied on a joint force of ANSF units and Junbish militiamen to provide security in northwestern Afghanistan. The lessened presence of Dostum’s militia while the ANSF rests and refits units may be granting ISIS-linked militants increased freedom of movement in the region,” the report added.

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been expressing concerns regarding the attempts being made by the ISIS loyalists to expand in northern parts of the country as they look to infiltrate further into the Central Asian States.

