ISIS loyalists torch 65 houses in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 14 2017, 10:27 am

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have torched at least 65 houses in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials, the houses were torched in Kot district late on Friday night.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said at least 65 houses were set on fire but no loss of life has been reported.

Khogyani further added that the houses were abandoned when the loyalist of the terror group stormed into them in Baba Ghonda and Bar Sepai areas.

In the meantime, local officials in Kot district are saying that the ISISI loyalists have torched the houses after the residents of the area rejected to pledged allegiance to them.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as ISIS loyalists suffered heavy losses and casualties in the counter-terrorism operations in this province.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

