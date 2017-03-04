ISIS loyalists behead 2 men in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 04 2017, 2:52 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have beheaded two men in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Friday in a remote village of the restive Achin district.

The district administrative chief Esa Khan Zwak quoted has told VOA’s Afghanistan service that the two men were beheaded and their dead bodies were left in an open area.

There are no further details available regarding the identities of the two men and the charges based on which the terror group’s loyalists executed them.

Zwak said efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the two men and hand over their bodies to the families.

The latest horrific execution of the two men by ISIS loyalists comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency of the militants in some restive districts of Nangarhar.

The local officials earlier said ISIS loyalists have sustained heavy casualties during the Shaheen-25 operations which were launched weeks ago and are still being conducted in volatile districts, including Haska Mina, Achin, and Kot.

