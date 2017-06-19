ISIS loses two top foreign supporters in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 19 2017, 11:57 am

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, has lost two of its top foreign supporters in eastern Nangarahr province.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the East said at least eleven insurgents of the terror group were killed during the counter-terrorism operations in the past 24 hours.

A statement by the 201st Silab Corps said two key foreign supporters of the terror group and one of their commanders were killed during the operations, Silab Four (7).

The statement further added that the ISIS local leader killed during the operations has been identified as Qari Abdul Wahid.

The operations were conducted with the support of the close air support and artillery units, the 201st Silab Corps added.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but certain remote districts of it have witnessed growing insurgency mainly led by Taliban and ISIS during the recent years.

A major plan of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) to establish the Khurasan province in Afghanistan has been foiled by the Afghan security forces, the acting Minister of Defense Tariq Shah Bahrami said Saturday.

Bahrami further added that the Afghan security forces have launched 12 large operations so far and dozens of medium and large operations while hundreds of airstrikes have been conducted on the hideouts of the terror group.

According to the acting minister of defense, at least 2,500 militants of the terrorist group have been killed during the operations until now and around 800 others have sustained injuries.

