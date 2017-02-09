ISIS leaders Omar Sadiq and Omar Farooq killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 09 2017, 10:53 am

Two senior ISIS leaders were killed along with nine other militants during separate airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the provincial police commandment, the two ISIS leaders, Omar Sadiq and Omar Farooq, and the nine militants were killed in US drone strikes in Achin and Kot districts.

The nine militants were killed after they were targeted in a drone strike in Nari Oba area of Haska Mina district and the two ISIS leaders were killed in Pekhar Khor area of Achin.

The police commandment said at least one ISIS militant was also injured during the airstrikes which were carried out in the past 24 hours.

At least two foreign Taliban insurgents were also killed during a separate clash with the Afghan Local Police forces in Lalpur district, the police commandment said.

The local residents and security forces did not suffer any casualties in the airstrikes and clashes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS