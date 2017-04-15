ISIS leaders among 94 killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 15 2017, 11:44 am

At least 94 militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot were killed during the ongoing military operations in East of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said at least four key leaders of the group were also among those killed.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted in the vicinity of Achin district where a major airstrike was carried out by the US forces on Thursday.

An important hideout of the terror group and large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also destroyed during the operations, the source said, adding that the ISIS leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Hamza Abu Bakar, Mohammad Ibrani, Hamid Kunari, and Walkin the brother of Hafiz Saeed are among those killed during the operations.

The source also added that the local residents and the security forces have not suffered any casualties during the operations being conducted rigorously since Thursday.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as the Afghan forces conducted counter-terrorism operations in the restive districts of Nangarhar under the Hamza operations launched nearly two weeks ago.

The United States on Thursday launched a major airstrike against the terror group using the Mother of All Bombs, GBU-43 bomb to destroy the tunnels network and other hideouts of the terror group in Achin district.

