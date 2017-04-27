ISIS leaders among 8 killed in Afghan forces operations in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 27 2017, 2:26 pm

At least eight militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K) were killed during the operations of the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial police commandment said the operations were conducted in the past 24 hours with the support of the Air Force.

The militants were targeted in the vicinity of Pekha area of Achin district which is home to ISIS-K militants.

According to the police commandment, the two ISIS leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Abuzar and Amjad.

Several weapons, ammunition, and other military kits belonging to the insurgents were also destroyed during the operation.

The Afghan security forces and the local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operations, the police commandment added.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in this province during the recent years.

The growing threats posed by Taliban, ISIS and other insurgents forced the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan to step up operations in a bid to restrict their insurgency activities.

The operations are currently conducted under the name of Hamza operations by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who are also receiving air support from the US forces based in Afghanistan.

