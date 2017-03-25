ISIS leaders among 22 killed in airstrikes in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 25 2017, 5:48 pm

At least twenty two militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in Eastern Afghanistan said the airstrikes were carried out on Friday in the vicinity of Nazian district.

The source further added that the militants were targeted in Milwa area of Nazian district.

The ISIS leaders killed in the airstrikes have been identified as Shino and Zargul.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are also conducting counter-terrorism operations led by 201st Silab Corps which were launched last month to eliminate the loyalists of the terror group from this province.

